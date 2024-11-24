BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BGR opened at $13.62 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.