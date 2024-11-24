Bennett Rosenthal Sells 18,389 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $3,228,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,181,307.18. The trade was a 13.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,336 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $4,508,196.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,636,204.12.

On Friday, November 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total transaction of $3,356,837.12.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14.

On Thursday, August 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 13,533 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,963,908.96.

NYSE ARES opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $209,884,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,738,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

