Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $4,331,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,790. This represents a 22.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $566,349.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,071.58. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,874 shares of company stock worth $1,812,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

