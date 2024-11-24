Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $282.52 and a 1 year high of $371.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

