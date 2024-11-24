Banco Santander S.A. Has $467,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

