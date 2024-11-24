Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Trading Up 8.2 %

M stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

