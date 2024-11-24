BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,506 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of BancFirst worth $52,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst by 50.8% in the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 16.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $112,370,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,579,670.24. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,833,604. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,714 shares of company stock worth $20,915,712 in the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

