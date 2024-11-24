Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.