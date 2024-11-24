Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.