Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $284.29 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

