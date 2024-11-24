Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 50,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.