Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,622,000.

VUG stock opened at $404.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

