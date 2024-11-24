Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 260,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 257,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,458,000 after acquiring an additional 161,646 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 229,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 155,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $81.46.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

