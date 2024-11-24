Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $75,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

