Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

AVT opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

