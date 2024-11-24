Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

