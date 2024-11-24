Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 449.50 ($5.63). 102,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 412,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.50 ($5.37).

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 433.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 471.63. The company has a market capitalization of £547.58 million, a PE ratio of 5,618.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

