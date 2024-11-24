Ashraf K. Malik Sells 7,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

