Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $19,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
