Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

