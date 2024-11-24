Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.01.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
