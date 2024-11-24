Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Acquires $101,181.44 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,181.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,316,236.80. This trade represents a 0.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ACHR stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.29. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.01.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
