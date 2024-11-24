Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $230.08 and last traded at $229.20. Approximately 6,523,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,106,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.52.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 127.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 242,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 567.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,069,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,383,000 after purchasing an additional 909,303 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 346,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

