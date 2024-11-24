Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $170,856. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 509.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.