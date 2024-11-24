Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $170,856. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PINE stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 509.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

