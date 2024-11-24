Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.