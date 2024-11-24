Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 104.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

