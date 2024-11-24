Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Shares of LEN opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

