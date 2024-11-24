Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.