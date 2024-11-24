Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 70 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.