Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $63.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

