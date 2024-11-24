Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.