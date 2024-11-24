Algert Global LLC Sells 312 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

EXEL stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

