Algert Global LLC Raises Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.18% of NMI worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $29,708,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $22,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NMI by 38.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

