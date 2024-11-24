Algert Global LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 140.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

