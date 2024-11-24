Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,934 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE CWK opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

