Algert Global LLC Acquires 223,032 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,032 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 540.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 168,348 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 162,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

