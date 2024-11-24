Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $34,982,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,744,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.34 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,094 shares of company stock worth $81,077,447. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

About Airbnb



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

