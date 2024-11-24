Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Genesis Energy worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

