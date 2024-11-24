Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,497 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $897.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $908.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $383.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

