Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,941 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $167.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $169.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.