Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Up 0.6 %

HUN stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.