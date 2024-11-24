Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,268.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.31. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.39. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 193.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $24.75 to $26.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

