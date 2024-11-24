Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

SBRA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

