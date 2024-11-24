9,174 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000.

HYEM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

