9,047 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

