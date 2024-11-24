8,074 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Bought by Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a market cap of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

