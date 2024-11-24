5,537 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

