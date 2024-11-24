4,119 Shares in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,301,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,532,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 194,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,450,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 421,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $53.56 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.6536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

