34,256 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after buying an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 388,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,009,000 after purchasing an additional 733,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 981,628 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 731,316 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

