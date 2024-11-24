2,908 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
