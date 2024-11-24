2,908 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.