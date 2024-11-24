15,592 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,047,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000.

Insider Activity

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE EMO opened at $49.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $49.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

